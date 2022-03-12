RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Position Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after buying an additional 1,946,329 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,562,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 279,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 44,740 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 84,346 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.