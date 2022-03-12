RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) Insider David Williams Acquires 800,000 Shares

RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY – Get Rating) insider David Williams bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$144,000.00 ($105,109.49).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RMA Global alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, David Williams bought 460,823 shares of RMA Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$92,164.60 ($67,273.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.92.

RMA Global Limited, an online digital marketing company, provides data on real estate. The company offers sale results for residential real estate agents and agencies, as well as reviews of agent performance from vendors and buyers of residential real estate. It operates in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RMA Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMA Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.