Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given New CHF 370 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 390 to CHF 370 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
RHHBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roche in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.14.
RHHBY opened at $46.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.99 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Roche Company Profile (Get Rating)
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roche (RHHBY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.