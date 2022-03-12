Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given New CHF 370 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 390 to CHF 370 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RHHBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roche in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.14.

RHHBY opened at $46.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.99 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roche by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

