Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Down 85.5% in February

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Roscan Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 31,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. Roscan Gold has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

Get Roscan Gold alerts:

About Roscan Gold (Get Rating)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.