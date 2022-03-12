Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Down 85.5% in February

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Roscan Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 31,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. Roscan Gold has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.80.
About Roscan Gold (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roscan Gold (RCGCF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.