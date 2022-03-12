Rosenblatt Securities Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $460.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $412.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $401.89.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $342.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.61. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $321.17 and a twelve month high of $546.16.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

