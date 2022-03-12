Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rotork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.95.

Get Rotork alerts:

RTOXF opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Rotork has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.