Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 389,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,237 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $1.58 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Clovis Oncology Profile (Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.