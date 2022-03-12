Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 63,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 36,055 shares during the period.

NYSE:PSF opened at $21.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

