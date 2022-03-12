Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.82 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 691,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,753,006.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

JHG opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

