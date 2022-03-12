Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFNL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,355,000 after purchasing an additional 73,071 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 352.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF in the second quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 667.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period.

Shares of DFNL opened at $29.26 on Friday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35.

