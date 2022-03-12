Royal Bank of Canada Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $275.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.71.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.70, a P/E/G ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

