Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 510 Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 510 ($6.68) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.47) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.03) to GBX 484 ($6.34) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.06) to GBX 725 ($9.50) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 552.45 ($7.24).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 479.65 ($6.28) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 516.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 450.65. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.43). The company has a market capitalization of £97.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.71), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($286,591.19).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

