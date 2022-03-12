Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,036 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VGM stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0521 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

