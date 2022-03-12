Royal Bank of Canada Trims Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Target Price to C$26.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TCLAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of TCLAF opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.