Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$147.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$138.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,352,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,252. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$114.91 and a one year high of C$149.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$142.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$134.51. The firm has a market cap of C$195.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 39.50%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total value of C$577,611.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$832,061.39. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,825.55. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,461.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

