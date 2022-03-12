Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,395 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of CDW worth $40,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.02 and a 200 day moving average of $189.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $154.53 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.