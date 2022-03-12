Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $34,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after buying an additional 515,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 366,255 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 257,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.59.

Shares of DE stock opened at $389.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.99. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $405.49. The company has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

