Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 37,391 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,391 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $29,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,531,000 after buying an additional 362,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,734,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after buying an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,275,000 after buying an additional 1,025,214 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,097,000 after buying an additional 614,114 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

