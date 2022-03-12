Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 38,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 631,771 shares.The stock last traded at $5.64 and had previously closed at $5.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $451.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 6.63.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 13.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

