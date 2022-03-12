Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Short Interest Update

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 213.9% from the February 13th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $79.19. 377,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,939. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average of $80.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after buying an additional 1,193,272 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $2,882,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ryder System by 6.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.