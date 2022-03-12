Ryo Currency Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $626.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,190.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.70 or 0.06610562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.54 or 0.00271847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.07 or 0.00752925 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00067886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.61 or 0.00491462 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.60 or 0.00386820 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 36,641,140 coins and its circulating supply is 36,523,828 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

