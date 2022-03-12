Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

NYSE SB opened at $4.62 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $552.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39,692 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers (Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.