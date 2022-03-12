SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $10.67 million and $1,569.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,097.51 or 0.99963884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00070223 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.00251919 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012600 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00137938 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.10 or 0.00263607 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004729 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00033589 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.