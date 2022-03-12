Safestore (LON:SAFE) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 1,423 ($18.65) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,470 ($19.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safestore has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,287.67 ($16.87).

Shares of LON SAFE opened at GBX 1,235 ($16.18) on Friday. Safestore has a twelve month low of GBX 745 ($9.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,460 ($19.13). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,273.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,238.34. The company has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

In related news, insider Delphine Mousseau purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,285 ($16.84) per share, with a total value of £12,978.50 ($17,005.37).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

