Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Down 69.6% in February

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFRGY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of SFRGY stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $13.42.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

