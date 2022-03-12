Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Down 63.0% in February

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the February 13th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSEY opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Samsonite International has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.