Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.28

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 51.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

