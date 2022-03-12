Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,956 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,574,000 after buying an additional 735,385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,149,000 after buying an additional 282,863 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,263,000 after buying an additional 3,725,074 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,813,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,752,000 after buying an additional 513,350 shares during the period.

SCHE opened at $26.30 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

