Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $314,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $129,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,795 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

