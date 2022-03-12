Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $103.67 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average of $107.60.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

