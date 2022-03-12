Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $170.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $332.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

