Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,882 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $229.35 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

