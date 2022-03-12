SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Kurt L. Bagwell Sells 3,757 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $320.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.81. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $256.82 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in SBA Communications by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.46.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

