Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.78) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHA. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.57) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.59) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.61) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.78) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.83) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.65 ($8.32).

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €5.43 ($5.90) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($18.20). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.94.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

