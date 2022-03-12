Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,344,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,845,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 435,875 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth $11,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

RLJ opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.99%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

