Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADER opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

