Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,955 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 61,353 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 413.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 23,698 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,611,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.20.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.