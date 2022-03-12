Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omeros by 755.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Omeros by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Omeros by 354.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMER shares. StockNews.com lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.

OMER opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $382.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.28). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

