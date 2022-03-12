Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the second quarter worth $907,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 18.1% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 455,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 69,723 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the third quarter worth $240,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 4.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 4.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAO opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

