Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 249,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

