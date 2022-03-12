Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

