Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the February 13th total of 164,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scienjoy in the second quarter worth $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scienjoy in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Scienjoy in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Scienjoy in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

NASDAQ:SJ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.43. 24,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,500. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.84. Scienjoy has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.