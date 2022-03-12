Scotiabank Raises PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$19.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.37.

Shares of PSK opened at C$17.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.78. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$12.51 and a 52 week high of C$17.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.36%.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 640,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,438,697.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

