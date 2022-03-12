ScPrime Market Cap Reaches $28.37 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $28.37 million and $13,577.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,294,466 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

