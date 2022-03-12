SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPNE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SeaSpine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.17.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $442.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SeaSpine by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

