Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Announces Earnings Results

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SNSE traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $2.70. 89,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,617. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

In related news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $26,291.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Peyer purchased 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $59,600.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 406,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,086 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 202,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 42,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 1,538.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.