Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SNSE stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10.

In other news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Peyer acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 406,118 shares of company stock worth $1,933,086 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14,298.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

