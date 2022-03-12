Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
SNSE stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10.
In other news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Peyer acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 406,118 shares of company stock worth $1,933,086 in the last ninety days.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.
