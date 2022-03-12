ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $89.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

