Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Lifted to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

SHLS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,903 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,675,000 after acquiring an additional 161,650 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

