ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik Sells 60,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $157.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.54. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -524.83 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,716,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,441,000 after purchasing an additional 142,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after purchasing an additional 704,446 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,314,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

